SIRA hails Olushola’s appointment as Tinubu’s SSA on Foreign Affairs

President Bola Tinubu

By Henry Ojelu

The Society for International Relations Awareness, SIRA, has congratulated Ambassador Olusola Enikanolaiye on his appointment as the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Foreign Affairs and International Relations.

In a congratulatory letter signed by the President, Owei Lakemfa, the association stated that the timing of Olushola’s appointment could not be more auspicious as Nigeria was now set to reclaim its rightful standing in the comity of nations.

The association also expressed confidence that with his rich pedigree and experience in international relations, Olushola, will ensure that Nigeria’s foreign relations has a firm footing and meaningful impact on the people.

The letter read: “SIRA, hereby expresses its warm congratulations to Your Excellency on your richly deserved appointment into the President’s Cabinet as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and International Relations.

“This is, without doubt, a demonstration of the confidence that the has in your ability and competence as an experienced career diplomat. SIRA is delighted that one of its prominent members, your good self, has been selected for the honour and privilege of appointment into such a position of responsibility and trust.

“The timing of this appointment could not be more auspicious as Nigeria is now set to reclaim its rightful standing in the community of nations. “