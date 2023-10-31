Singer apologises over wrong recitation of national anthem at police conference  

Nigerian singer Mercy Isoyip, also known as Descushiel, has apologised to Nigerians and the Nigeria Police Force after reciting the national anthem wrongly during the Conference for Senior Police Officers in Imo State.

Isoyip, who donned the police uniform during the conference, went viral on Monday after she recited the national anthem at the event and missed the lyrics.

This led to criticisms from the netizens as they trolled the singer, who was presumed to be a policewoman because of her outfit.

However, in a video on her Instagram page on Tuesday, Descushiel apologised for her errors.

The video was captioned, “I sincerely apologise for the error I made during the recital of the National Anthem, I know such errors are inexcusable.

“My good people of our country, please accept my apology, as well as my assurance that I will be more careful in the future to prevent such incidents from recurring.

“God bless the Nigeria Police Force. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”