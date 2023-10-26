Show decorum, Mayor Urhoboland tells Asari Dokubo

Dokubo-Asari

Citing a recent video of the leader of the Niger Delta Volunteer Force, NDVF, Alhaji Asari Dokubo, that went viral in which he castigated President Bola Tinubu’s administration, alleging lopsidedness in his recent appointments, the Mayor of Urhoboland, His Excellency Eshanekpe Israel, has warned the group leader to show decorum as against inciting the Nigerian public particularly the people of the Niger Delta region against the Federal Government.

Eshanekpe’s warning to Dokubo was contained in a release made available to newsmen on Thursday, wherein he stated that it is unbecoming of a supposed leader, who once declared support for the current administration.

Akpodoro, a notable ex-militant leader in the Delta region stated that it’s on record that charlatans derailed the government of former President Goodluck Jonathan, and ensured that he didn’t see the Niger Delta region beyond the Ijaw nation, a development he said would not be allowed by the current leadership of the Nigerian state, calling on Dokubo to look elsewhere in his tirade.

“Whipping up ethnic sentiments,” the Mayor said, “won’t help anyone including Dokubo in this dispensation stressing that, that era was gone for good.”

“The current nation’s leadership,” according to the Mayor, who doubles as the National Coordinator of the Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators, NCNDE-A, “won’t pander to the sectional shenanigans of Dokubo staying that the President’s appointments lately cuts across all segments of the nation and across board therefore, the insinuations of lopsidedness made by Dokubo is the most uncharitable thing to say adding that never in the recent history of the country has appointments been deliberately balanced like what the President is doing.”

“Using the weapon of blackmail against the President for want of gaining traction,” Akpodoro said, “should be stopped,” urging security operatives in the country to permanently beam searchlight on Dokubo lest he plunge the nation into crisis describing him as uncaught and reckless.

He alleged that Dokubo adopted the same style against the Tantita Security Services Nig Ltd, TSSNL, when he couldn’t achieve his aim of being granted a portion of the pipelines security surveillance contract from the Mele Kyari’s led Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited, NNPCL, adding, “as soon as it dawned on the Calabari, Rivers State-born that he has losing out in his agitations for the contract, he took to campaigns of calumny against a firm that has proven beyond doubt its capacity to secure oil pipelines against theft and sundry crimes in the nation’s territorial waters.”

“We have enough socio-economic challenges on our hands due to the needed structural adjustment measures being put in place by the Tinubu’s administration on the nation’s journey to greatness and a distraction from disgruntled elements shouldn’t be allowed a bit. This underscores why characters like Dokubo and Dr. Ahmed Gumi should be tamed immediately to forestall untoward development in the country.

“It is apt therefore to call on President Tinubu to distance his administration from Dokubo and every other negativist, whose ride on greed and avarice. We voted the president to do exactly what he’s doing and nobody should be allowed to take us back to the wasted years of the immediate past administration,” Eshanekpe stated while calling on Nigerians to disregard the negative tendencies of those who live in the delusion of grandeur arrogating to themselves the wisdom they lack.