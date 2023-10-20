Shettima in China: NASENI, Chinese firms sign $2bn MoUs

•Nigeria, China Harbour sign Deep Blue Seaport contract

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure, NASENI, and three Chinese partners have signed Memoranda of Understanding, MoU, for new projects valued at $2 billion.

This came as Nigeria continues to reap heaps and bounds of dividends from the ongoing 3rd Belt And Road Initiative (BRI), with another $4 billion worth of letters of intent for new projects and investments.

Meanwhile, the Federal Ministry of Works also signed an MoU with China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd for the construction of the Lekki Blue Seaport contract at the Lekki Free Trade Zone in Lagos.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, who is representing President Bola Tinubu at the Belt And Road Initiative Forum in Beijing, China, witnessed the event, which also had the Ministers for Foreign Affairs, Power, Works and other top government officials present.

Shettima who commended all stakeholders and their Chinese counterparts said Nigeria has never been this ripe and ready for businesses to thrive in.

He said with the painstaking efforts by the government to ensure a level playing ground for all investors following the removal of all bottlenecks, the coast is now clear for deepened economic and trade collaborations.

Khalil Halilu, Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (EVC/CEO) of NASENI, said the crystallisation of the agreements was a fulfillment of NASENI’s commitments towards boosting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) drive of the Tinubu administration.