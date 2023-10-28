‘She was a blessing to many’ – Abiodun mourns Alaba Lawson

Governor Dapo Abiodun

By James Ogunnaike

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has described the death of the Iyalode of Yorubaland, Chief (Mrs) Alaba Lawson, as a huge loss to the nation.

Abiodun said he received the news of the passing of the business magnate, educational entrepreneur and administrator with great shock.

The governor said he took solace in the fact that the deceased left huge landmarks across a broad spectrum of the Nigerian landscape and would be remembered for being a blessing to thousands of Nigerians who crossed paths with her.

He added that as an epitome of excellence, the late Chief (Mrs) Lawson represented the very best of Nigerian womanhood and was a model to generations of women.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Lekan Adeniran in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Saturday, Abiodun said: “The passing of Chief (Mrs) Alaba Lawson is without doubt a shocking development, but we are consoled by her sterling record of service to humanity and unblemished contributions to the development of Ogun State.

“Born into the highly distinguished Jibolu-Taiwo family of Abeokuta, Chief (Mrs) Lawson was an exemplar of the popular Yoruba dictum of one born into nobility but who goes on to achieve self-rebirth, showcasing the timeless Omoluabi qualities that the Yoruba hold so dear.

“From her education in Nigeria to her sojourn in the United Kingdom, teaching in several schools while studying at the St. Nicholas Montessori Teachers’ Training College at Prince’s Gate, England in 1973 where she set a record by becoming the first African to obtain a First Class Diploma in Education, Chief (Mrs) Alaba Lawson showcased uncommon commitment to excellence.

“When she returned home, she established a string of schools that have shaped the lives of generations of students and contributed immensely to Ogun State’s profile as Nigeria’s education capital.

“Whether as the first female president of NACCIMA, chairman of the board of the Governing Council, Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Ogun State; Otun Iyalode of the Egba Christians, or the Iyalode of Yorubaland, Chief (Mrs) Lawson was the quintessential definition of a pacesetter. She was thoroughly accomplished and distinguished.

“Among other imperishable legacies, the Lawson’s Group of Schools comprising Lawson’s International Private School, Lawson’s Continuing Education Centre, Alaba Lawson Royal College, Abeokuta and Alaba Lawson School of Advanced Studies will continue to bear eloquent testimony to her genius.

“She will be surely missed.”

Governor Abiodun commiserated with the Alake of Egbaland, Oba (Dr) Adedotun Gbadebo, and his chiefs, the Lawson family and the nation in general on her demise and prayed that the Almighty God would grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.