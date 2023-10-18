Senate vows to review EFCC Act

… as Senators recall unsavory personal experiences with commission’s operatives

…clear Tinubu’s Chairman, Secretary nominees

By John Alechenu

The Senate has vowed to review the Act establishing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, just as it gave expeditious approval to the nominations of Olu Olukayode and Mohammed Hamajoda, as Chairman and Secretary of the EFCC respectively.

This was sequel to their apprearance before the committee of the whole Senate for screening during Wednesday’s plenary.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, while narrating his ordeal said the commission was currently more of a persecuting agency than an anti-graft agency.

According to him, he was targeted by political opponents in the build up to the 2023 general elections.

He said a frivolous petition was written against him and he wrote back to state he would not respond to baseless petitions but to his surprise, the then EFCC Chairman leaked his private letter “with the stamp of the EFCC to (an online news platform) Sahara Reporters.”

Akpabio went on to say, “ I don’t want to talk about the EFCC. We have the gavel in this chambers, we will amend the (EFCC) Act to strengthen it and make it (the agency) more effective.

Earlier, Senator Adamu Aliero had asked the EFCC Chairman designate about how he intends to recover trillions of Naira from tax payers funds given out to some banks by the Central Bank of Nigeria.