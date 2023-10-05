Senate to summon service chiefs over insecurity 

…demands special military operations

The Senate has resolved to summon the service chiefs over the issue of insecurity in the country.

The Senate took the decision today (Thursday) after deliberating a motion on the kidnap of five female students from the Federal University Dunsin-Ma in Katsina state on Wednesday.

Thhe officers to be summoned include the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa; Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Hassan Abubakar.

Meanwhile, the Senate also invited the Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun and the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

The lawmakers asked security agencies to be more proactive and ensure the rescue of the abducted female students as well as the corps members kidnapped by terrorists in Zamfara State.

They urged the military to conduct special operations to dislodge bandits in the North-West and in other parts of the country and also called on the Federal Government to address the manpower deficit in the armed forces and police.

The senators also emphasised the need for the creation of state police as one of the solutions to the security challenges in the country.

But, the upper chambers have yet to fix a date for the planned meeting with the service chiefs.

Recall that five female students of the Federal University Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA), in Katsina State were kidnapped by suspected terrorists on Wednesday.

The police confirmed the arrest of one suspect in connection with the incident.

The victims were said to have been kidnapped in their residence located behind Mariamoh Ajiri Memorial International School along Tsaskiya Road.

An eyewitness in a report by Channels Television informed that the students were abducted in the early hours of Wednesday at about 2:30 a.m.

The Police Spokesman, ASP Abubakar Sadiq has confirmed the incident.

Sadiq explained that one suspect had been arrested in connection with the incident, stating that the investigation was still ongoing with a view to rescue the abductees from the hands of the hoodlums.

He said, “Yes, it is true, the incident has taken place but we have already arrested one suspect for now in connection with the incident and we are investigating the incident to unravel the circumstances surrounding it please.”