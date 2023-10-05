Security threat in GoG: MARAN lead discussion on maritime security

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Maritime Reporters’ Association of Nigeria, MARAN, has announced the maiden edition its Annual Lecture, scheduled to hold on October 24, 2023 with the theme: “Maritime Security: Emerging Threats and Actionable Steps”.

The initiative, according to the group, is coming at the backdrop of the recent resurgence of piracy incidents and security threats in the Gulf of Guinea, GoG, in the first half of 2023.

President of MARAN, Godfrey Bivbere, said that the theme is targeted at proffering long-term sustainable solutions that would effectively address maritime crimes in the GoG region and protect seafaring and fishing communities in the affected countries

He said that the MARAN, as the foremost umbrella body of journalists covering the Nigerian maritime sector, had identified and commended the collaborative initiatives and efforts of the Nigerian Navy.

Bivbere said that the initiative which was in partnership with other security agencies, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, other regional navies and maritime administrations led to a significant reduction in piracy incidents on Nigerian waters and the GoG throughout 2022.