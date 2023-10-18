Secure free, fair Imo Poll, HURIWA begs FG

By Fortune Eromosele

ABUJA — The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to take decisive steps to ensure a free and fair gubernatorial election in Imo State.

HURIWA in a statement by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, said it was of utmost importance that all INEC officials in the state, particularly the Electoral Officers (EOs) and the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), who are perceived to have compromised their neutrality, be removed to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process.

He said, “The impending gubernatorial election in Imo State is a matter of great significance for both the people of Imo State and the entire nation.

“We believe that free and fair elections are the cornerstone of any thriving democracy, and it is incumbent upon our President and the INEC Chairman to uphold these principles.

“As leaders who have benefited from previous administrations’ commitment to free and fair elections.

“We urge them to reciprocate by ensuring transparency, fairness, and the removal of compromised officials to maintain the trust of the electorate and preserve our democratic values.

“We kindly urge both His Excellency, President Ashiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the INEC Chairman to treat this matter with the utmost urgency and prioritize the appointment of independent, unbiased, and impartial officials to oversee the gubernatorial election in Imo State.

“By taking these actions, they will not only guarantee the credibility of this election but also set an enduring example of statesmanship for all Nigerians to admire.

“Our democracy relies on the fair and just conduct of elections, and we trust that the President and the INEC Chairman will take the necessary steps to secure a free and fair poll in Imo State”.