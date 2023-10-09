SecondSTAX links NGX to drive institutional 

investment across Africa

By Peter Egwuatu

SecondSTAX, a technology company building solutions to enhance intra-Africa capital and investment flows, has announced a new partnership with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) that will enable institutional investors from across Africa to directly invest into Nigeria’s capital markets.



The new partnership was established in close collaboration with Afrinvest (West Africa) Limited, a leading capital market holding company in Nigeria.



Speaking at the SecondSTAX launch in Lagos during the weekend, Eugene Tawiah, CEO and Co-founder of SecondSTAX, said: “Our aim is to integrate all the capital markets across Africa to enable more seamless investment flows and this partnership with the Nigerian Exchange Limited represents a major milestone on our journey.



”Nigeria’s capital markets are full of lucrative opportunities that have until now been out of reach to institutional investors outside the country. At the same time, Nigeria’s institutional investors have largely found it challenging to invest into other capital markets across the continent.



”This partnership addresses both problems and we are excited to see how investors take advantage of the opportunities that abound across the continent.”



Speaking as well, Temi Popoola, CEO of NGX, stated: “This closely aligns with our ongoing efforts to foster innovation and growth in our market through initiatives such as the African Exchanges Linkage Project, which aims to integrate capital markets in the continent; and our partnership with Afreximbank’s Pan African Payments Settlement System (PAPPS) to facilitate seamless cross-border transactions within the African capital markets.”



Commenting as well, Ike Chioke, Group Managing Director of Afrinvest, said, “As a leading capital marketing holding company, we are always at the forefront of driving innovations that grow Nigeria’s capital market. We are delighted to be in partnership with SecondSTAX to enable more opportunities to drive capital inflows into Nigeria’s capital markets and increase investment options for investors in Nigeria.”