Saka ruled out for October international duty

Saka

By Enitan Abdultawab

Arsenal winger, Bukayo Saka, has been ruled out for international duty for October.

The English international has not been included in the squad after he missed Arsenal’s win over Manchester City in the weekend.

FA has confirmed that the 22-year-old won’t be fit to play after the England’s medical team has accessed his situation.

Also, head coach Mikel Arteta has confirmed that he will be out for a while.

“No, he will not make it,” said Gunners boss Arteta after Sunday’s game. “He has not trained for a single session.”

Saka’s non-participation on Sunday marked the conclusion of an impressive streak of featuring in 87 consecutive Premier League matches.

Saka has faced hamstring issues in recent weeks, exiting during Arsenal’s 2-1 Champions League defeat against Lens last Tuesday and being subbed out in the previous weekend’s win over Bournemouth.

Even though England had a chance to secure qualification for next summer’s European Championship during this international break, manager Gareth Southgate stated that he would prioritize Saka’s health and not take any risks.

“We’ve got that responsibility of qualifying for the country, but I’ve been a player. I’ve never ever taken a risk on a player’s physical wellbeing, and nor would I,” said Southgate.

“They [Premier League clubs] have trust in us that we make decisions that are right for the long term whenever we can.”