Saidu to Tinubu: Intervene in Rivers crisis now

Tinubu

By Jimitota Onoyume

Arewa leader in the South Alhaji Musa Saidu has enjoined President Bola Tinubu to urgently intervene in the ugly political development in Rivers state, pleading that the federal government should not dismiss it as a Rivers affair.

Saidu who spoke to the Vanguard said the National Security Adviser, NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu should also work with Mr President to restore normalcy to the state, stressing that the urgent intervention would stop the crisis from spreading to other parts of the Niger Delta region.

He recalled that the last crisis in the Niger Delta was largely triggered by a clash between two Ijaw youth leaders in the state, advising that the federal government should not allow this fresh political crisis in Rivers State to get out of hand.

“I am urging the President and his NSA to step in. The last crisis in Niger Delta started from Rivers and it extended to other states. The federal government should act fast . This is urgent.”.

Saidu also said if it was true that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Chief Nyesom Wike had a hand in the ugly development he should retrace his step, stressing that the essence of elective governance was to give room for the fresh team to govern at the expiration of the tenure of one.

“The Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike should be seen to encourage the governor work with his own team. Election is all about allowing a fresh team. The new governor should have his own team. It’s a very simple issue.”

Continuing, he said Governor Siminalaye Fubara should be allowed to take full responsibility for the actions and inactions of his government.

“The governor should be allowed to appoint those that can help him deliver. I know the governor as a calm person.

“Rivers state is dear to my heart because I served as Special Adviser to Chief Harold Dappa Biriyi, the founding father of Rivers state .”