SAGLEV entry boosts Nigeria’s EV market

By Theodore Opara

NIGERIA’s dream of becoming a big player in the production of electric vehicles, EVs, have kicked off as SAGLEV, a renowned EV manufacturer, begins mass assembly of EVs in Nigeria.

SAGLEV is a United States-based electric vehicle manufacturer that is currently focused on accelerating the transition to emission-free vehicles from internal combustion engine vehicles in emerging markets and sub-Saharan Africa.

The company’s chairman and chief executive officer, Dr. Sam Faleye, a Nigerian, while addressing a press conference to announce the introduction of the brand into the market, said that the company is providing an end-to-end electromobility infrastructure for ride-hailing, automotive, corporate, and public transportation fleet operators, including individual and personal car owners.

Given the fact that EVs have solidified their position as the future of automobiles. According to him, SAGLEV has an assembly plant in Ikorodu, Lagos, and is producing vehicles to meet the Nigerian environment and road conditions. He noted that the company is in partnership with leading EV makers in Europe, China and America.

Displaying three models of the SAGLEV electric vehicle at the landmark event centre during the launch, Dr. Faleye stated the numerous advantages of EVs, adding that “Electric vehicles are actually affordable. needs less maintenance, costs less to charge, and does not require fueling.”

Faleye disclosed that EVs have come to stay and urged Nigerians to join the moving train or be left behind.

Some of the major misconceptions about EVs have to do with their affordability and the need for frequent charging are actually unfounded, while disclosing that, in comparison to internal combustion engines, ICE, electric vehicles are quite affordable and need less maintenance.

“In the area of affordability, it will shock you to note that one of our brand-new EVs on display goes for around N18-N20m, and if you compare it with a brand-new Toyota Camry that goes for about N40m, you will agree with me that the EV is shockingly cheap,” he said, adding that with the rising costs of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, popularly known as petrol, it has even become cheaper and more cost-effective to embrace electric vehicles.

On the issue of charging, which has been identified as another major source of worry for EV users, Faleye disclosed that an EV does not need frequent charging. He said: “In the area of charging, a fully charged car can travel for as long as 300 kilometres on a full charge; this is equal to driving from Oshodi to Ajah 10 times. So, you really do not need to charge your car every day; all you require is to charge the car about once or twice per week. It also takes about 4 hours with a level two charger to fully charge a car, and this can be done while you sleep.”

On the availability of charging points, he disclosed that plans are underway to roll out charging stations at every Ardova and Enyo Petrol Station across the country where electric vehicles can be charged. He further highlighted that with an electric vehicle, a user will spend less time in a mechanic’s workshop as it requires less maintenance.

“The cost of maintenance of an electric vehicle versus an internal combustion engine vehicle is usually about 50 per cent because the electric vehicle does not have a carburetor, crankshaft, engine oil, or all the other things that get bought normally in a car; the electric vehicle does not have those things. It is just an electric motor and a battery; the maintenance cost is way less.

“The only things that the electric car does share in common with internal combustion cars are parts such as suspension, tyres, headlights, headlamps, shock absorbers, and brake pads. But again, on electric vehicles, the number of times you go to service your car is much less. There is no need to check your oil,” he added.

Faleye appealed to car dealers in the country to partner with SAGLEV towards delivering EVs to Nigerians.

Also speaking at the event, Head of Commercial Development at Ardova Plc, Chimaobi Onuigbo, emphasised their support for alternative energy sources and the partnership between their company and SAGLEV to provide charging stations for electric vehicles. He said that having charging stations at their stations across the nation could benefit both their business and their customers, adding that their wide network of stations across Nigeria, made it convenient for electric vehicle users to find a charging station.

Onuigbo said the power was already available at the stations, and one of the advantages and part of the reasons they have partnered with SAGLEV today is “because we have the spread, we have over 500 stations cut across Nigeria, so what would you find out?

“For instance, in the question someone asked about if my vehicle ran low along the way, I’m sure that if you drove along the Lagos, you know, around Lagos, you would find an AP station or an Enyo station, so AP and Enyo are one entity today, so you would find any of the stations at least every two kilometres.”

He said they are focused on finding solutions to problems and are dedicated to providing comfort for end users.