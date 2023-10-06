Safeguarding our infrastructure

NIGERIA, a country of over 200 million people, is one of the most infrastructure-challenged in the world. We rank 143rd out of 195 countries, according to experts. What this means is that the country is backward and lacks supportive factors for rapid development.

The most discouraging aspect is that the little infrastructure we have are poorly maintained, despite the funds set aside in annual budgets for that purpose. Worst of all, the neglect extends to lack of security thus leaving them at the mercy of criminals and vandals.

Also in July, there were reports of vandalisation and stealing of expansion joints of the newly-completed Second Niger Bridge at Onitsha and Asaba.

The Bridge, which was commissioned by former President Muhammadu Buhari a couple of days before he vacated office, became the target of vandals because, according to reports, the facility is not properly lit. Motorists avoid using it at night, and this gives the thieves a field day to remove its vital furniture.

Another shocking story was the reported removal of runway lightings at the international wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja Lagos. The runway was shut for the resurfacing of its tarmac some months ago. Due to lack of security, hoodlums successfully stole the lights which aid aircraft to land, especially at night. The removal of the lights has delayed the reopening of the runway to international flights.

The vandalisation and looting of railway infrastructure has for some time morphed to an industrial scale in the Nasarawa State axis. In July this year, troops of four Special Forces rejected a bribe attempt by 12 suspects caught with stolen railway tracks and fittings. In 2021, it was discovered that a Special Adviser to the Governor of the State colluded with some police and civil defence officials to provide cover for the railway vandals.

In May 2021 alone, the Nigerian Railways Corporation, NRC, reported five incidences of railway furniture vandalisation. Out of these, three were nabbed in Kaduna vandalising the Kaduna-Kano railway line, while another five were arrested carting away tracks from the Warri-Itakpe line.

Unless something drastic is done, this crime will get worse in the wake of biting economic hardship, rising unemployment and hunger. The corruption and looting at the commanding levels of our governance are trickling down. The people hired, trained and deployed to protect our infrastructure feel free to form syndicates and help themselves.

This must stop. Any country that can only build but is unable to protect its public amenities is not serious about development. When the system is rotten at all levels, this is what you get.

We must explore the same methods that other countries successfully deploy to protect their infrastructure in this digital age. Our law enforcement agencies must wake up.