Runsewe felicitates Adejuwon at 80

Dr. Franklin Adejuwon

The Director General, National Council for Art and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, has described Dr. Franklin Adejuwon as a respected figure in the global tourism industry.



Runsewe said Pa Adejuwon’s impact extends far beyond the borders of Nigeria.



In a congratulatory message to Dr Adejuwon on his 80th birthday celebration in Lagos, Wednesday, Runsewe said as a pioneer administrator of tourism in Nigeria that Adejuwon unwavering dedication and visionary leadership have transformed the tourism landscape.



“With his indomitable spirit, he championed the cause of promoting Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and natural beauty to the world. “Through his tireless efforts, he not only succeeded in putting Nigeria on the global tourism map, but also inspired a generation of young professionals to follow in his footsteps.



Runsewe said through his participation in international conferences, seminars, and workshops, “he has become a respected figure in the global tourism community.



“His insightful contributions and expertise have earned him accolades and recognition from industry leaders worldwide.



“In fact, he has undoubtedly been instrumental in shaping tourism policies and practices, not just in Nigeria but also on the international stage.”



The NCAC noted Adejuwon’s journey in the Tourism Sector began several decades ago when the industry was in its infancy in our country.



“Armed with a deep passion for his homeland and an unwavering belief in our cultural heritage and tourism potentials, he set out to showcase Nigeria’s diverse and vibrant culture, breathtaking landscapes, and warm hospitality.



“With his remarkable foresight, he recognized the immense socio-economic benefits that tourism could contribute to the growth and development our nation.



Under his leadership, the Nigerian Tourism Industry flourished. He spearheaded numerous initiatives to develop infrastructure, preserve historical sites, and promote sustainable tourism practices.



” His strategic partnerships with international organizations created opportunities for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and capacity building.”



He said the unprecedented growth of the tourism industry in Nigeria can be attributed to the pioneering role he played, “today Nigerian tourism is attracting visitors from around the world and generating employment opportunities for countless Nigerians.”



Runsewe added that Adejuwon’s ability to bring out the best in people and create a supportive work environment fostered a sense of camaraderie and collective responsibility in the sector.



“Pa Adejuwon’s greatest legacy lies in his mentorship and guidance to succeeding generation of Cultural Administrators.



” He has been a beacon, a source of inspiration.

” His wisdom, experience, and generosity have shaped the careers of many individuals, including mine.

” His leadership style was characterized by humility, empathy, and inclusivity.”



Runsewe also added that “Frank was never one to seek the limelight or take credit for the accomplishments of others.



” He recognized and celebrated the achievements of his team members, always encouraging everyone around him to reach for the stars.

” His ability to bring out the best in people and create a supportive work environment fostered a sense of camaraderie and collective responsibility in the sector.”



While congratulating him on attaining , Runsewe said ” we honour the Almighty’s grace upon your life that has granted you the rare gift of living to become an octogenarian. “We are reminded of the incredible legacy you have built; your numerous contributions to the tourism industry will continue to inspire generations to come. We are grateful for your selfless service, unwavering commitment to excellence, and extraordinary leadership.”



So, on behalf of my family, the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) as well as all the stakeholders in the Culture and Tourism sphere, I extend my heartfelt congratulations on this momentous occasion. May your light of inspiration and leadership continue to shine for many more years to come.