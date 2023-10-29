Run from men comfortable being jobless, Williams Uchemba cautions ladies

Popular Nollywood actor and comedian, Williams Uchemba has advised single women not to date jobless men.

In a video that he posted to his Instagram page, Uchemba opined that it’s a red flag when a man is jobless and comfortable with a lady providing for his needs.

The comedian argued that there is something God puts in a man that makes him naturally provide for and protect his household.

Uchemba emphasizes that women should be cautious of men who are comfortable with being unemployed, as it this goes against their innate purpose of providing. He believes that a man’s primary role is to be the provider and that women should not take on this responsibility.

He said, “A man is built to not just provide but also to protect. If you are dating someone who is comfortable with being jobless because you have a good job, run. It is a red flag.”

The first thing God gave man after creation was a job. A woman shouldn’t be the provider; it’s the primary role of a man.

Vanguard News