Royal Rumble in A’Ibom over ‘Divisive Law’

•Annang, Oron battle Ibibio’s

life presidency of monarchs council

•Bill allegedly passed in the night, in contravention of court order

•I’ve done no wrong — Gov Eno

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Chioma Onuegbu

Since the creation of Akwa Ibom State in 1987, September 23 has come to symbolise the founder’s day as natives flaunt the unity and peace that bind their diverse heritage.

In rich display of assorted cultures, traditions, expressed in dances, cuisines and dressing, they celebrate their founding fathers and successive governors since inception.

But the celebration of the 36th anniversary this year was drowned in ethnic strife.

The strife was set off by the amended Akwa Ibom State Traditional Rulers Law Cap 155. The law thrashed the rotational headship of the Supreme Council of Akwa Ibom Traditional Rulers among key ethnic groups. Instead, it lords the Oku lbom lbibio, head king of the Ibiobios, the majority ethnic group, as life President General (PG) of the Council.

The state government says the development was to elevate the traditional institution in the state to be at par with first class monarchs in other parts of the country.

But disapproving Annang and Oron people, the second and third largest ethnic groups who were respectively accorded roles of 1st Vice President and 2nd Vice President in the new law, see it as a divisive conspiracy to consolidate Ibibios supremacy in Akwa Ibom.

I’ve done no wrong — Gov Eno

Governor Umo Eno absolves self of wrongdoing in the unfolding saga, but it was his Executive Bill that was passed and he assenting with the speed of light.

Eno, in response to the lingering protests by predominantly among Annang and Oron monarchs, opinion leaders and women who picketed the state assembly, said, “The law just passed is not my law. The Paramount Rulers sat together, agreed on what that law is. All I did was to implement their decision”.

The crisis started September 14 when the Deputy Leader of the State Assembly, Otobong Bob, presented the Governor’s Bill seeking to amend the Traditional Rulers Law CAP 155 Laws of Akwa Ibom State, 2022 (as amended).

Speedily, it was committed to public hearing with the observation, “The amendment will place heads of our traditional institutions on equal rank with other reputable chiefs in the country, dignify and sustain integrity of traditional institutions in Akwa Ibom, and give class and distinct identity to the Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers in the State.”

Mfon Idung, the Committee Chairman and member representing Etim Ekpo/Ika State Constituency, in their report, held that “the Tenure of the PG shall be for life and on his demised shall be succeeded by the Vice President (VP) I, while the VP II becomes the VP I in rotation among the major 3 ethnic groups (Ibibio, Annang and Oron in that order) in the State”

The Annangs and Orons rejected the amendment, labeling it “divisive, discriminatory, insulting and unacceptable.” Prof Amanam Udo, Paramount Ruler, Etim Ekpo LGA, contended, “This cannot function in 21st century Nigeria. We stated categorically that Annangs people don’t want what they want to bring to us.

“It is insulting, not proper to bring about this stratification in Akwa Ibom.

“Instead of listening to the voice of the people, they went back about a law not acceptable by the people. Annang nation, Oron nation condemn this in its totality.”

HRM Edidem Unanawo, Paramount Rulers, Urue-Offong Oruko LGA, speaking for Oron nation, on his part, said, “If the late Isong Okpor Isong, first Paramount Ruler of Oron, who was from my place, should be alive to see what is going on, he would not be happy.”

Rush

Within 10 days of presentation, the House passed the Bill, September 22, allegedly “in the night”, according to protesting Akwa Ibom women.

Eno assented to it almost immediately.

Government’s action came against a restraining order granted by Akwa Ibom State High Court presided over by Justice Ntong Ntong. The Annangs, preempting the passage, had sought the injunction in Suit No: HU/321/2023.

Applicants in the suit include Obong Blaise Udofia Awaka-Ama (Itai Afe Annang), (ABOM) Obong Alphonsus Udo and (ABOM) Obong E E P Umanah for selves and on behalf of Afe Annang and Annang Tribe of Akwa Ibom State against Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, the Speaker and Attorney General of the State as Respondents.

In the Enrolment Order upon a Motion Ex parte dated, September 22, Justice Ntong had ruled, “After reading in-between lines the processes filed by the Applicants, especially paragraphs 10 and 11 of the Affidavit of Urgency to this Honourable Court, about the threats of violence, blood-letting grounded in the application, the court orders that the Respondents be and are restrained from passing the proposed amendment of the Traditional Rulers Law, Cap 155, Laws of Akwa lbom State 2022 pending hearing of the Motion on Notice dated 22/9/2023 (page 29 of the record of this Court)”.

Governor Eno had, the day after, presented Staff of Office to the Oku Ibom Ibibio, Ntenyin Solomon Etuk, as life PG of the Supreme Council of Akwa Ibom Traditional Rulers.

Old law

Explaining the hurried passage, assent and implementation of the controversial law allegedly in defiance of a court injunction, the publisher of a provincial newspaper in Akwa Ibom noted, “Every September 23, the anniversary of the state creation has also witnessed the swearing-in of new leadership for the Traditional Rulers’ Council for some years now.

“Under the old law, the Oku lbom lbibio, who still headed the Traditional Council, could not have remained in office as the rotational order needed another monarch to take over.

“Ibibios want to remain superior. The governor, being one of them, forced the new law to elongate the Oku lbom lbibio headship for life.”

In the escalating tension generated by the perceived government impunity, protesting women penultimate Tuesday barricaded the state House of Assembly, demanding reversal of the amended law.

The women from Annang, Oro and Obolo ethnic groups, aggrieved as their monarchs and leaders, besieged the state assembly as early as 8am, vowing not to vacate until the state Commissioner of Police, Olatoye Durosinmi, arrived the scene to douse the tension.

Some of the placard they carried read, “Dear Governor, don’t divide Akwa Ibom state. Review the law now”, “Annang, Ibiobio and Oron tribes are equal”, and “Do not lie. Our Paramount Rulers all rejected Bill.”

Dr Margaret Patrick Udofia, one of the leaders of the protesters, said, “I’m from Esinudi, Annang. We are not second class citizens. They (Oron nation) are not third class citizens.

“We have equal rights in Akwa Ibom, in Nigeria. No first class, no second or third class.

“Akwa Ibom people are all one. We don’t want war, don’t want tribalism. We want peace in Akwa Ibom. Nobody should come and divide us. We know the House will sit today. We want them to hear our cries so that it will not affect our children in future.”

A retired school principal, Mrs Iboetteh, who was also among the protesters, said, “The obnoxious law that says only one tribe can be leader is what we are here against. This law is dividing the state. This is a peaceful state. We can never allow that law to win. We want rotational.”

Mrs Nkoyo Etim, from Mbo LGA, on her part, said, “We are here to tell the Speaker to reverse the amended law with immediate effect.

“The Executive Bill sent by Governor Eno to the House that they passed at night, that they (Ibibios) should have Oku Ibom Ibibio as life President General of the Traditional Rulers Council should be made rotational”.

Addressing the women, CP Durosinmi appealed to them to return to their homes to take care of their husbands and children, assuring that their grievances would be communicated to the appropriate quarters.

Meanwhile, Elders and Leaders of Ibibio Social Cultural Organisations are celebrating.

The stakeholders, in statement by Dr. Asikpo Essienibok, Chairman, and other leaders, praised Governor Eno for making the law to happen.

“Other states of the federation have similar traditional structures that have served them well”, they said.

Akpabio’s counsel

But playing the devil’s advocate over the development, Senate President Godswill Akpabio was neither here nor there when confronted to take a position.

Akpabio, addressing Governor Eno at the inter-denominational thanksgiving to round-off the 36th anniversary of the state creation, said, “I met some traditional rulers and stakeholders who came to me, weeping, that the law had been made and they are not happy with it.

“They invited me to intervene, and I said no, that the man I know called Pastor Eno would never do the bidding of Satan, but of God.

“I have interacted with you and know every action you will take would be to bring peace to Akwa Ibom. You will not sow a seed of discord.

“So, I have whispered to you. Even if we want to have Permanent Chairman in Akwa Ibom State Council of Chiefs, or whatever, let it be rotary, so when one person finishes and dies, let the other person take his place.

“Don’t create any situation where a group or any ethnic group would feel they are second class, third class or fourth class citizens, because God handed Akwa Ibom to you. We must do everything at 36 to bring peace to Akwa Ibom.

Eno responded “The paramount rulers of the state sat together, agreed on what that law is.

“If today they feel it is no more their position, we would send it (the law) back to the House. And I’m sure the House would pass it.”

‘Gov is wrong’

But paramount rulers of Annang, Oro, Obolo And Ibeno ethnic groups foresee anarchy if government ignores calls for immediate repeal of the law.

The monarchs, in a letter to the governor, fired back, “Never was it ever discussed and agreed that the position of the President of the Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers was to remain in perpetuity with the Ibibios to the extent that if the present Oku Ibom dies, the position (Council PG) remains vacant till another Oku Ibom is selected, which is the intendment of the new law.

“The law, as passed, has already caused serious disaffection and lack of trust amongst indigenes of our various ethnic groups, even traditional rulers and has the propensity to cause more tensions with possible loss of lives and properties of our citizens.

“All paramount rulers that boycotted planned installation of new President of the Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers 23 September, the day after the law was passed, were warned by our subjects and indigenes of the various ethnic groups to stay off the ill-advised ceremony for the sake of their lives.

“Recall this law and represent it to the House of Assembly to reconsider areas of complaints highlighted in this petition with a view to redressing same to prevent impending anarchy if not promptly addressed.”