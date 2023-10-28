Home » Sports » Round 1: Cautious start
Sports

October 28, 2023

Round 1: Cautious start

Round 1: Cautious start

Tyson Fury fighting out of the red corner while Francis Ngannou fights out of the blue. Both fighters start out cautious exchanging punches.

Fury looks more comfortable as he’s in a familiar terrain

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.