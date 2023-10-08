Rivers’ tragic oil fire: My brother sustained first degree burns, died a horrrible death — Sibling

By Davies Iheamnachor

ON the eve of the nation’s celebration of its 63rd Independence anniversary, about 35 people died in a fire incident at an illegal crude oil refining site in Ibaa Clan, Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Investigation reveals that this was not the first fire incident which claimed lives or disfigured youths in the area, but that this development sent shock waves down the spines of residents because of the high number of victims involved.

It was gathered that over 60 people were at the site, scooping and bagging crude oil for sale while other were refining the petroleum product when the fire sparked.

“14 of the victims allegedly burnt beyond recognition were buried in the forest in a mass burial while about 21 others who were recognized were taken home by their relatives for burial.

Sunday Vanguard found that whereas many of the victims were from Isiokpo Kingdom in Ikwerre LGA, many others came from Oduoha in Emohua while the rest were from other parts of Rivers State and country like Bayelsa, Delta and Ebonyi and had just resumed operation after total shutdown for about four months.

A pregnant lady whose wedding was said to have been fixed for next weekend and a 15-year-old boy were believed to be among those who perished in the fire.

‘Youths dying out

of joblessness’

Mr. Benjamin Eke, a sibling of one of the victims, decried that about 35 persons died in the accident, noting that youths were dying in illegal business because of lack of attention by government.

Eke, who hails from Omuikea in Ibaa, gave the name of the deceased younger brother as Eze Eke, adding that he was brought home alive with severe burns but died while receiving treatment.

He said: “The loss is great. It has affected all of us in the family. The person we lost has a pregnant wife and three children. He is 49 years. There is nobody now to take care of the children he left.

“Eze was a bricklayer, but because there was no work anywhere, he looked for another means to fend for his family before tragedy struck.

“I urge government to make employment available for youths to end deaths like this.

“If there was employment, I believe these youths would have been gainfully engaged and they would not be involved in this”.

‘My brother died a terrible death’

Mrs. Love Samuel Wejie, elder sister of one of the victims, cried that her brother, Chukwudi Azurum, died a terrible death.

She said: “I lost my younger brother in the fire incident. We have just buried him. The death is very painful. We are in pain over the incident. He sustained first degree burns and died a very terrible death. His entire body peeled massively.

“These youths are going into this illegal business because they are looking for a way to survive.

“They were there to look for what to eat. I will appreciate government to provide what our youths will be doing so that ‘kporfire’ will stop.”

My husband came from poor home, died in poverty – Pregnant woman

Pregnant widow of one of the victims, Mrs Faith Eke, said her husband Eze died in poverty after many years of struggle to survive.

She said: “Eze Eke was my husband and was so kind to me. Since we married, he never disappointed me. He loved and cared for me so much. He loved his children too.

“The problem however was that he didn’t have money.

“He came from a poor family and died in suffering. I don’t deserve this. I am very pained. Look at my condition. Who will take care of me? But I believe that God will take care of me and my children”.

Help me, widow begs

Faith regretted that her husband was involved in the illegal business, but called on government to forgive him and others who died and help her through trying times.

She said: “My husband has already put his hand in a wrong business by involving in bunkering, but let government not look at that.

“I want government to help me in any way they can. We have already disappointed government but let them not look at that and not help me and my children.

“They should do what they can to help me train these children. I have three kids and I am pregnant. My children were crying when their father was dying.”

Idleness

Chikordi Azurum Nlegwu, a youth leader in Omuikea and brother of Chukwudi, another deceased victim, said idleness and poverty were the main reasons youths overlook the dangers of illegal oil refining and go into it.

Nlegwu said: “Our boys are suffering. We don’t have company; we don’t have any form of empowerment even when we are hosting government critical infrastructure.

“We are here like slaves in our land. Government is not interested in anybody; that is what warranted the boys opening the pipeline and stealing oil.

“It is government’s attitude to youths that is responsible. Our brothers don’t have work. If they were meaningful engaged they will not tamper with government facility.

“They are doing oil bunkering because of idleness. The youths are angry. Idleness breeds criminality. These victims have families and they need to feed their families.

“Government should help Ibaa community, we are losing our youths. They should create jobs so that youths will not be involved in bunkering.

“Those that have training are not seeing work to do and they can do anything to survive. Even if you post soldiers here, we can fight them. We don’t like the fact that our youths are dying. We are calling on government to give us job.

“We are not seeing anything like skill acquisition. All the youths are in the house. We are ready to work but there is no work. With what has happened people, will not go into bunkering again. We lost over 35 persons in this fire.

“The lady, whose bride price had been paid and the wedding ceremony is scheduled for next week, is among the dead. She went to look for money to support her wedding and she died.”

Condition to end

bunkering

Another youth, Goodluck Okparanta, called on government to give soft loans to youths to go into agriculture, saying that would stop them from going into illegal ventures.

Okparanta said: “Government is not trying. We are not happy that our people are getting involved in oil bunkering, but they have no option.

“No food, people are dying of hunger; that is what pushed them into oil bunkering. We are begging government to come to our aid. “When you go to the North, you see them giving soft loan to farmers. They should do the same here so that our youths can go into farming.

“We own oil but we are not benefiting anything. At my age I am not meant to be without work. Government should come and help money to start legal businesses; we are ready to stop bunkering.”

Royal father moves

against bunkering

Paramount ruler of Uvawhuw, Nye-Wey Ali Ibaa and Obelle Clans, His Royal Highness, Eze Wobodo Sunday Jonah, has meanwhile warned residents of the community to stop illegal oil bunkering.

Jonah, who addressed Ibaa people during a meeting with his Council of Chiefs, Elders and opinion leaders, threatened that henceforth anyone caught in illegal oil bunkering will be apprehended and handed over to law enforcement agencies.

He said: “Because of the ugly incident that took place, I met with the leadership of the community. We have resolved that with immediate effect there is no more bunkering in Ibaa.

“Town criers will take the message to all parts of the community. We have taken a stand. From today anyone caught will be handed over to law enforcement agencies.”

The monarch, however, commiserated with the families of those who lost their loved ones.

Police story

Rivers State Police Command has, in a related development, ordered a thorough investigation into the fire incident.

Spokesman, Grace Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, said only 15 people died in the incident.

Iringe-Koko said the police, on receiving a report of the incident, mobilized to the scene of the incident and supported in the evacuation of victims.

The PPRO noted that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Nwonyi Emeka, who ordered the investigation, has also caused parents to take responsibility for guiding their children and wards from activities that could disrupt the quest for peaceful and sustainable development.

She said: “On Sunday, October 1, 2023, at 23:30 hours, Rivers State Police Command received distress information about a tragic fire explosion at Ibaa community, Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“Regrettably, fifteen individuals, among them a pregnant woman, lost their lives in this devastating incident, while an additional twenty people suffered various degrees of burn injuries.

“These casualties were as a result of an explosion at an oil pipeline owned by a major oil company, which had been illegally accessed for crude oil extraction within a forested area.

“Swift response by police patrol team from Rumuji Division promptly arrived at the scene.

“They documented the incident with photographs and also facilitated a dignified evacuation of the deceased for proper burial by their grieving families.

“Those who sustained burn injuries were swiftly transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

“Rivers State Police Command has initiated a thorough investigation to ascertain the root cause of this pipeline vandalization with the intention of bringing the culprits to justice.”