Rivers crisis: PDP govs thank Tinubu for intervention

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum, at the end of its emergency meeting in Abuja, appealed to feuding party members in Rivers State to sheath their swords and let peace reign.

The chairman of the forum, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, said this while reading the communiqué after the meeting yesterday.

The forum also offered its platform to Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, to resort to peaceful containment of other issues involved.

The meeting was held at the Oyo State Governors Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja.

Mohammed said, “The Forum deliberated on issues of concern to the Forum, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the nation and reached the following conclusions:

“The PDP Governors were alarmed at the recent developments in Rivers State and welcome the intervention of Mr. President to bring the crisis to an end.

“The meeting urged all parties to the Rivers State crisis to sheath their sword and resort to peaceful means of resolution. The Forum further offers its platform for quick and just containment of the issues involved.”

“The meeting noted the recent judgement of the Supreme Court on the 2023 presidential election and believes that this brings an end to the presidential election cycle as there must be an end to litigation.

On pending cases before the courts, he said, “As a forum, we believe and re-state our faith and confidence in the judiciary to do justice in political and other cases before the courts.

“We are concerned that while the Supreme Court has laid down precedents on pre-election issues, PDP candidates in Plateau State are being disqualified on the same grounds.

“We urge the judiciary at the apex level to ensure that our jurisprudence is not distorted. We remain vigilant in the struggle for democracy and good governance in the country.

“On the national economy, the meeting urgently requested the patriotic intervention of the Federal Government to stabilize the naira, control inflation, stem the unemployment crisis, and bring more succor to Nigerians.

“The meeting vowed to reposition and strengthen the PDP as a viable opposition political party ready and willing to play its role as the vanguard of the Nigerian people for democracy, good governance, and accountability.

“The PDP Governors congratulated the host, His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, for his hospitality in hosting the meeting.”

Soon after reading the prepared speech, Governor Mohammed explained that the crisis had been resolved.

According to him, the dispute between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, who are both members of the PDP, “has been resolved. As you can see, our brother governor is here; he has resolved with his mentor.”

Those in attendance were:

i. Gov. Bala Mohammed, CON-Bauchi State -Chairman

ii. Gov. Siminalayi Fubara – Rivers State – Vice Chairman

iii. Gov. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri -Adamawa State -Member

iv. Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori -Delta State -Member

v. Gov. Ifeanyi Ossai – Deputy Gov. Enugu State -Member

vi. Gov. Ademola Adeleke -Osun State -Member

vii. Gov. Seyi Makinde – Oyo State – Member (Host)

viii. Gov. Caleb Mutfwang – Plateau State – Member

ix. Gov. Godwin Obaseki- Edo State -Member

x. Gov. Kefas Agbu -Taraba State -Memberxi. Gov. Dauda Lawal -Zamfara State -Member