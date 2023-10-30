Rivers crisis: BoT chair, Wabara sues for peace, says Rivers very important to PDP

Wabara

By Steve Oko

Former Senate President and Chairman of the Board of Trustees, BoT, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Adolphus Wabara, has sued for peace over the crisis rocking the ruling party in the state.

Senator Wabara spoke on the heels of Sunday’s bombing of the State House of Assembly complex by some hoodlums and the commencement of an impeachment proceeding on Gov. Siminalayi Fubara by 24 members of the State House of Assembly.

The former Senate President expressed worry over the sad political development in the state and called for restraint.

He said it was too early for any fight among the leaders and appealed to the gladiators to sheath their swords and explore internal conflict resolution mechanisms to resolve the impasse.

” I’m calling on the leadership and members of our party in Rivers State to allow peace to reign. Whatever the misunderstanding, they should go back to the bedroom and sort it out.

” We should not wash our dirty linens in the open. Rivers State is very dear to us – the PDP Board of Trustees and the entire party.

” It’s too early in the day to have this type of understanding. Whatever it is, they should temper justice with mercy and allow peace to reign.

He said that the National leadership of the party would wade in for an amicable resolution of the matter.

” I’m sure the National Working Committee of our great party led by our National Chairman will look into it. We have our internal mechanism to settle it.

” On behalf of the BoT and the party leadership, I appeal to the leadership of our party there to allow peace to reign and resolve all the matters “.