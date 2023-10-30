Rivers Assembly should let Gov Fubara be — Appolus Chu

Governor Fubara and HRH Appolus Chu

His Royal Highness, King Appolus Chu, the Oneh Eh Nchia X, and Egbere Emere Okori I of Eleme Kingdom has condemned the ongoing fracas in the Rivers State House of Assembly, where there was an alleged move to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The monarch said every well-meaning Rivers person should kick against it.

According to the royal father, this is the first time that the Rivers East senatorial district has produced a governor for the state in this dispensation.

A statement by King Chu stated: “We all know that the office of the governor has a way of attracting development to the state in general and particularly to the senatorial district of the governor.

“Other parts of the state have produced governors who were in office for eight years. So why the haste to try to remove Governor Fubara when he has spent less than six months in office?

“If they succeed in impeaching the governor, they would have succeeded in denying those of us from the Rivers East senatorial district the opportunity of having our son governor and the development that would have come to us. There is no sense of equity and fairness in such an action.

“If the Assembly feels that there is something the governor is not doing, the right thing to do is to exhaust every means of dialogue to ensure that they are on the same pae with the Governor.

“The rush to impeach him is very premature and not well thought out.

“Our lawmakers should not forget that until there is peace and cooperation between them and the executive, there will be no progress in the state.

“We cannot afford to return to the situation we found ourselves in 2013/2014 where people were fighting in the Assembly, disrupting governance and making life difficult for the citizenry.

“So far, Governor Fubara has been doing well, executing people-oriented projects and making the people feel the impact of governance. That is what is expected of him.

“If some people in the Assembly have anything against him, they should discuss it with him and sort the issue out, so that he can continue with his good work for the state.

“As a Royal Father from the same senatorial district as the governor, I urge the state Assembly to rethink their strategy and dialogue with our son, Governor Fubara, for the betterment of the whole state; after all, they are all members of the same party.

“The Assembly should let Governor Fubara be. The members should give peace and the people of Rivers East Senatorial District a chance.”