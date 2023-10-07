Residents escape death as fuel tanker explodes in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Residents and motorists on Saturday evening narrowly escaped death when a tanker, fully loaded with petroleum product fell down and spilled its content running toward residential buildings at Ajayi Junction along Oke-Ira Road by Excellence Hotel, Ogba, Ikeja.

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, however, averted what could have been another major fire disaster at Ogba.

Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyitolu, who confirmed the development, could not confirm if there was any casualty recorded.

Also, the General Manager, LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba, through the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of the agency, Mr Adebayo Taofiq, confirmed the incident.

Adebayo confirmed that in order to avert another imminent fire disaster, LASTMA Officials, as first emergency responders after arriving at the scene at exactly 8:00 pm immediately called other emergency responders, particularly the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services.

“After arriving at the scene, our personnel immediately secured the environment against area boys including other members of the public who had already wanted to be scooping spilling fuel from the tanker,” he said.

Adebayo confirmed that Policemen from Oke-Ira Area ‘G’ Police Division provided security backup at the scene with the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services doing the needful.

He confirmed further that motorists coming from Haruna or Ojodu Berger end were diverted through Excellence Hotel to come out from Muyibi Street and link Oke-Ira proper to continue their journey.

Meanwhile, investigation revealed that trans-loading has commenced immediately into another tanker brought to the scene by the owner.