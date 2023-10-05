Reps task FG on judgment debts

The House of Representatives has tasked the Federal Government with placing priority on payment of judgment debt incurred by Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

This followed the adoption of a motion by Rep. Lanre Okunlola (APC-Lagos) at plenary in Abuja on Thursday.

Presenting the motion, Okunlola said there was a need to resolve the judgment debts by MDAs through promissory notes.

He said the judgment debts posed a financial burden on the nation’s finances, saying that the judgment debts were top-priority obligations that required prompt resolution to ensure financial stability and the reputation of the government.

He also stated that it was essential to address these judgment debts in a responsible and transparent manner.

“The House has acknowledged the existence and magnitude of the judgment debt incurred by MDAs,” he said.

The House also mandated its Committee on Aids, Loans, and Debt Management to oversee the process of issuing promissory notes and report back for further legislative action.