Reps order investigation into huge judgement debt incurred by MDAs

By Gift ChapiOdekina

The House of Representatives has ordered an investigation into the reported huge judgement debts incurred by ministries, departments and agencies, MDAs, of the Federal Government, to ensure the proper payment of top priority ones.

A member of the House, Lanre Okunlola, informed his colleagues, yesterday, while presenting a motion on the need to resolve the top priority judgment debt incurred by MDAs through the issuance of promissory notes amounting to $556,754,584.31, GB398,526.17 and N 226,281,801,881.64.

He said various MDAs “have incurred substantial judgment debt totaling the sum of USD 556,754/584.81/ GB 98,526.17 and N226,281,801,881.64, which poses a significant financial burden on the nation’s finances.”

The lawmaker expressed concerns “that the judgment debts are top-priority obligations that require prompt resolution to ensure financial stability and reputation of government, adding that it is essential to address these judgment debts in a responsible and transparent manner.”