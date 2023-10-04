Reps move to end killings, herdsmen attacks in Jos

.. says perpetrators must be arrested

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives have called on the Chief of Defence staff, General Christopher Musa, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun and heads of other security agencies to as a matter of urgency, deploy security personnel to address the resurgence of armed herdsmen attacks on some communities in Bassa/Jos North constituency of Plateau state with a view to flush out criminals and restore normalcy to the affected communities.

This was sequel to the adoption of a motion moved by Hon Jesse Okay-Joe during plenary in Abuja.

Moving the motion, Okey Joe noted with deepest sadness the unfortunate resurgence of wanton destruction of lives and properties occasioned by the obnoxious and dastardly acts of armed herdsmen in some communities of Irigwe Chiefdom of Bassa Local Government Area, Plateau State.

He further noted that Adu and Kkpachudu Villages in Kwall and Miango Districts of Irigwe extraction are highly affected communities which are peaceful, innocent and appreciate peaceful coexistence has experienced the resurgence of an unprovoked attack beginning with the ambush /murder of late Japheth Thomas, a primary school teacher and a resident of kpachudu village on the 27th September 2023 on his way back home from a neighbouring village.

“Concern that the armed herdsmen who appeared determined and relentless in their heinous crimes later meted yet another devastating attack on innocent locals of Adu village on the Ist of October 2023 thereby leaving scores of deaths comprising women and children with several others injured and are critically lying in different hospitals in Jos,”he said.

The House to this end, observed a minute silence in honour of the deceased persons while mandating the relevant security committees of the House and the Committee on compliance to ensure compliance.