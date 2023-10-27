Report yourself to avoid military action, Ebonyi communities told

Nwifuru

By Peter Okutu

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, Friday condemned in strong terms the sudden disappearance of an Army Officer on peacekeeping operation in the troubled area of Ezza Effium and Effium communities of Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The Governor said continued hostilities in the area are contrary to the visions of the Founding Fathers of the state.

Governor Nwifuru was speaking when he received the Ebonyi Founding Fathers Forum in his office at Ochoudo Centenary City, Abakaliki.

The Governor while describing the act as barbaric and inhuman wondered why the hoodlums decided to take laws into their own hands even when a high-powered Peace Committee headed by Bishop Emeritus of the Catholic Diocese of Abakaliki, Most Reverend Dr Michael Nnachi Okoro was on the verge of submitting their report to the State Government.

“As old as that man is, my Lord Bishop Michael Nnachi Okoro, he has visited Effium for good nine times but the hoodlums could not allow them to conclude their investigation.

It is a regrettable action by the people and I don’t know what they need. I ask what do you need, you don’t want peace, that is what you are announcing to the World; who else can give us a more truthful and factual opinion on the matter than Bishop Michael Nnachi Okoro, why can’t you wait for his report to come out and I know the man that nobody can influence him to agree on what is wrong or to do any unjust thing.”

He called on those behind the dastardly act to voluntarily report themselves to the Government to forestall severe military action in the area.

Governor Nwifuru who commended the Ebonyi Founding Fathers Forum for their sacrifices which birthed the State 27 years ago, appealed to them to keep advising him on the best approach to attain the vision which informed their agitations for the creation of the State.

“I am delighted with the level of cooperation from the Founding Fathers, I am very excited with this show of love which I have received from day one till date from the Founding Fathers.

“We are all indebted to you and I appeal to you not to leave me alone, be with me, your advice is needed at this moment, your cooperation is needed, your advice is especially your wealth of experience and I want you to make yourselves available, leave partisan politics at this moment, you have gotten to the point where you are now the Father of all.

“Whoever is misbehaving can be cautioned by the Founding Fathers and the Founding Fathers would be given authority because you suffered to generate these resources that we are enjoying.”

Earlier, the National Leader of the Founding Fathers Forum Chief Martin Elechi and the Secretary, Dr. Boniface Chima said they were in the Governor’s Office to congratulate him on his electoral victory and to encourage him to remain focused on attaining his People’s Charter of Needs manifesto.

The founding fathers pledged to offer useful counsel for the good governance of the state.