Rema set to shutdown Abuja, Benin, Lagos in December

Afrobeats act Rema is set to thrill fans in the country with an unparalleled music experience after his successful tour across Europe, Asia, and North America and his top-charting song ‘Calm Down.’

Presented by VERSE, Rema will take to three of Nigeria’s biggest cities, Abuja, Benin, and Lagos, in December, with electrifying live performances creating waves of excitement among music enthusiasts across Africa and beyond.

The trilogy begins in Abuja with the ‘Where the Beat Begins Experience’ on the 17th at Eagle Square, promising a night of rave experiences and pure entertainment.

Rema moves next to Benin, a place he has proudly represented for the ‘Homecoming Celebration.’ Not just a show, Rema returns to his roots for a grand celebration on the 24th of December. The cultural city will come alive with the sounds of Afrorave and the extraordinary talent of Rema at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

The Grand Finale takes place in Nigeria’s commercial city, Lagos. Rema will take the stage, creating an electrifying atmosphere as he performs his chart-toppers and latest tracks. On the 26th of December, Eko Energy City will host this epic finale, giving RAVERS a night that promises to be nothing short of legendary.

Since his debut, Rema has taken the music world by storm with his unique sound and global appeal. His performances are a fusion of energy, talent, and a deep connection with his audience. From “Dumebi” to “Calm Down (amassing over 1.5b streams, making him the most streamed African artists) and selling big stages in the US, India, and Europe, Rema has become a force to be reckoned with, earning accolades and admiration worldwide.

Tickets are available @verse.live on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and Snapchat OR @verselive_ on X (Twitter). For press inquiries and media accreditation, all contact can be made to [email protected]