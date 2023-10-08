Reduce cost of governance, Society of Chemical Engineers tasks Nigerian leaders

President Bola Tinubu

The Nigerian Society of Chemical Engineers (NSChE) has tasked Nigerian leaders to reduce the cost of governance, reminding them that they are in office to serve and not to consume.

The association lamented that some leaders are raping the nation’s economy by their extravagant style which has greatly affected the standard of living of common Nigerians and drastically impeded economic growth.

National President of NSChE, Anthony Uchechuku Ogbuigwe, spoke during the 31st Fellows Conference held under the theme: ‘Professional Ethics In Training and Practice’ in Port-Harcourt Rivers State.

Ogbuigwe said, “Leaders should lead by example, we adopted the presidential system of the United States of America (USA), yet we are not practicing what is obtainable there”

“Because you are the President doesn’t mean the country becomes responsible of everything you do. In the US, the President is responsible for his food and everything, it’s only when there is a government occasions that the US government pays for the food for that occasion”.

“But here in Nigeria, government pays for everything government officials do”

“Government should stop raping the economy for their benefits, there is need for total cleansing , let’s reduce the cost of governance and let our leaders be there to serve rather than to consume, we have leaders who are parasites, vipers on our nation” .

He also cautioned Fellows of the Society and well-meaning Nigerians to desist from greed and do the right thing always.

He said, “Poverty shouldn’t be the reason for where we are. The people who take bribe do not do it because they are poor, it is because of greed, insatiable greed , people want to live above their means, people want to enjoy things which at the end of the day have no value in terms of things that really matter.

“We agree that there is a tough economic situation now but we as fellows who are in position to influence things should do our work in such a way that will help to improve the standard of living of everybody rather than only for self and that is why there is poverty in the land”.

He decried that loss of values and character was increasing insecurity in the system, saying, “Back then, you could send your child to school without fearing that he/she may be kidnapped ut the story is different today”

The President explained that the conference was a meeting of the fellows of the society aimed at ensuring that the most senior persons in the association carry out our work in ethical manner.

“We believe that the most serious challenge that is facing Nigeria today is unethical behaviour , conduct, practices that have bedeviled the entire fabric of the society such that people don’t have values anymore and they are prepared to do anything. We must be committed to doing the right things in the society”, he stated.