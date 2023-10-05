REDAN advocates reduction in cement price

hails BUA, challenges others to follow suit

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

In a significant move for the Nigerian building industry, BUA Cement Company Limited has reduced the price of cement to 3,500 naira, a decision that has earned applause from the Real Estate Developer’s Association of Nigeria (REDAN).

REDAN’s President and Chairman of Council, Dr. Alhaji Aliyu Oroji Wamakko, lauded BUA’s Chief Executive, Abdul Samad Rabiu, for the decision.

Wamakko, who is also the Chairman and CEO of Jedo Investment, challenged other key figures in the cement business, including Aliko Dangote, to follow in BUA’s footsteps.

“We in REDAN commend Abdul Samad Rabiu for his integrity, his tenacity, and for being a fair business person.

“We call on other gladiators in the building industry that produce building materials, including Dangote, to emulate this commendable move,” Wamakko said.

According to Wamakko, the reduction in cement price is a welcome development that will impact many lives in Nigeria.

“It’s common for projects to slow down because of the cost of cement. To provide affordable housing to Nigerians, the cost of building materials must come down. We sincerely appreciate and commend BUA for this stride,” he added.

Wamakko also linked the price reduction to the broader issue of housing deficits in the country, which he said were exacerbated by banditry, floods, and natural disasters.

“The deficit in housing is due to many parameters, including the cost of building materials. The only way forward is to get cheaper cement because cement is the primary product for building,” Wamakko explained.

He emphasized the potential employment benefits of the price reduction.

“We respect this decision from BUA cement and we welcome it because it is going to provide employment to many Nigerians,” Wamakko concluded.