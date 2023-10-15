Recruitment: Arase assures of credible, merit-driven, equitable exercise

…Urges Nigerian Youths to take advantage, serve their fatherland

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Police Service Commission in conjunction with the Nigeria Police Force, on Sunday 15th October 2023 commenced the Recruitment exercise for intending Police officers.

This is just as Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Solomon Arase, (IGP Rtd) has promised a credible, fair, equitable and merit driven exercise in line with the Commission’s rules and guidelines for recruitment.

Dr. Arase called on Nigerian Youths to take advantage of the recruitment exercise and contribute to the service of their fatherland.

He disclosed that the Commission will continue to ensure that it gives the nation a Police Force it will always be proud of.

A statement by the commission said, “The Recruitment is for qualified and interested Nigerians for appointment into the Force as Constables (Recruits) General duty and Specialists (artisans) (Recruits).

“Interested Nigerians are invited to log into Recruitment portal www.policerecruitment.gov.ng for

details of the exercise.

“The portal opened on Sunday, October 15th and will close on November 26th 2023.