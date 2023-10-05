PWDs: FG, CSOs advocate inclusive play-based early childhood education

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

In a move aimed at fostering inclusivity and equal opportunities and high-quality education, the Federal Government, and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), have advocated for play-based early childhood education for Persons With Disabilities (PWDs).

They made the call at a symposium, themed inclusive play-based early childhood education, held in Abuja.

Vanguard reports that the campaign was to ring the bell in recognizing the crucial role that education plays in shaping the lives of individuals, particularly during their formative years.

Speaking, the executive secretary, National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, NCPWD, James Daniel Lalu, represented by the Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Olasoji Adewale, emphasized the importance of inclusive and play-based methods in early childhood education, stating that these approaches should be prioritized to ensure the holistic development of young minds.

He said there is a need to expand advocacy against discrimination of special needs children, adding that the commission is willing to partner concerned CSOs and other stakeholders in the country to ensure that Nigeria is free from all forms of discrimination.

He also hinted that the Federal Government, by 2024 would begin full enforcement and implementation of the discrimination against persons with disability prohibition law.

“Now, when we talk about discrimination, we can only imagine the multiplier effects. No matter how small that discrimination is. There is a need for us to internalize inclusivity, we need to internalize it and how do we internalize inclusivity? It is what we are trying to do now which is inclusive play-based early childhood education.

“By the time children begin to analyze non discriminative behavior, they will grow with it, they will imbibe and we will not have a problem stopping discrimination. The commission is ready to partner with every organization and stakeholders in ensuring a non discriminatory society and the commission has been working in a lot of ways to ensure Inclusive education.

“The commission is willing and is prepared to ensure that Nigeria is free from all forms of discrimination and by next year, the commission will start implementing the enforcement and compliance with the law. Any institution or organization that fails to meet with the demands of the commission will face the law”, he said.

On his part, the Head, Human Resources & Administration, the Leprosy Mission Nigeria, Orowo Stephen, who represented its National Director, Dr. Sunday Udo, said: “We believe that when children are identified as early as possible, they can be stimulated with suitable rehabilitation and early education interventions.

“IPECE through its unique set up offers a unique opportunity for caregivers/teachers to support the children to learn (at their own pace because it promotes: a balance between exploration and imitation; teacher-led and child-initiated play; individual and group activities, and its tangible teaching and learning materials making IPECE a strong foundation for lifelong learning for all, including for children with disabilities”, she said.

Also speaking, the Director, FCT Department of Special Needs Education, Mr. Jonah Aturu, represented by the Assistant Director, Amalu Nkeiruka Angela, acknowledged the significance of early childhood education in shaping the future of the nation.

“We are indeed passionate about changing the attitudinal narration from discrimination to total Inclusion and acceptance of learners and Individual living with one form of disability or the other in our public Institutions particularly schools,

“The FCT Department of Special Needs Education (DSNE) operates a wide open door policy in crossbreeding and partnering with any organization or Individual in ensuring the accomplishing of this mission”, she said.