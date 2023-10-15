Public health physicians back Ajinomoto food seasoning safety

By Chioma Obinna

Public health physicians in Lagos State have dispelled rumours surrounding the use of Ajinomoto food seasoning, affirming that the umami seasoning is safe for consumption.

The physicians who spoke at the 2023 Conference of the Association of Medical Officers of Health of Nigeria, AMOHN, Lagos State Chapter, said they were yet to see any scientific proof that shows consuming the food seasoning is unhealthy.

AMOHN, a body of public health physicians who serve as gatekeepers to primary healthcare, which is the bedrock of any responsive healthcare system urged Nigerians to work with facts and not here say.

Management of Ajinomoto Foods Nigeria Limited, AFN, an affiliate of a global food giant, Ajinomoto, and makers of the product also known as Monosodium Glutamate, MSG, took its safety awareness campaign to the physicians while reiterating the safety of the product.

Chairman of the Local Organising Committee of the conference, Dr Adeleke Awolesi, said as medical practitioners they work with facts and not rumours.

Awolesi said there are no scientifically proven issues about the safety of the product, stating that consumers should always verify the information they hear about a product, work with facts, and disregard rumours.

Awolesi said, “Most times, most information people peddle are rumours and you know rumours move faster. Scientifically, there are no side effects in consuming the food seasoning compared to other brands of food seasonings that are used. We are grateful to the company for partnering with us in our conference and for all the support they gave to us.”

Also backing the safety of the Japanese food seasoning, Vice President of AMOHN, Lagos State Chapter, Dr Osinachi Ubani who certified the safety of the product by her personal experience and usage noted that ajinomoto is an old friend for me.

“About some things that some people say about the brand, on a personal note, I don’t have issues consuming the food seasoning. It is what I use to cook my meals and I have used it for a while without having any health issues and I have not seen any person complaining about health issues after using the brand.”

Earlier in his address, Managing Director of Ajinomoto Foods Nigeria Ltd. Mr. Noriyuki Ogushi assured the medical practitioners of the safety of the product which he said had existed for over a 100 years.

He explained that umami is the taste of the amino acid glutamate – one of the most prevalent amino acids in nature and naturally present in foods like tomatoes, seafood, vegetables, cheese, and breastmilk.

Ogushi noted that various scientific findings had proven over and again that MSG is safe for consumption.

He stated that based on its safety, the product is consumed in over 130 countries, adding that the usage of MSG was to enhance taste and also increase the deliciousness of food.

A Professor of Food Microbiology and Biotechnology at the University of Ibadan, Oyo State, Prof. Abiodun Sanni, again debunked the myths and unscientific stories about MSG, reiterating that glutamate has no health issues as purported in some quarters.

“MSG does not cause allergy; it does not cause asthma– no link at all; it does not cause obesity; no adverse effect on the lung. Again, no study has shown any group of people not to take glutamate.”

According to the Company, “Using Ajinomoto will help reduce salt intake in our dishes and better enjoyment of the meals. The Ajinomoto Group is uniquely positioned to contribute to the well-being of all human beings, our society and our planet with “AminoScience”.