PSTT FG agency of complicity in Oshodi/Apapa gridlock extortion

By Godfrey Bivbere

The Ports Standing Task Team, PSTT, has alleged that the security officials of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, are benefiting from the gridlock along the Tin-can Island end of the Oshodi-Apapa expressway.

The National Coordinator of PSTT, Moses Fadipe, who spoke to Vanguard Maritime Report on the situation, said apart from the Lagos state government the operators of the call-up system, TTP; Lagos State Traffic Management Agency, the LASTMA; the Police, the NPA security and others.

According to him, “If you observe very well, you will notice that at intervals they mount checkpoints and when you look at those checkpoints mounted; you are going to see those five agencies I mentioned; including the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA security.

He noted that involvement of these agencies make it difficult to clear the route like they have done along the Apapa access road axis.

“It is not difficult for PSTT to clear. If the government gives us the go ahead today, we will do it. The ministry of transportation, I mean the minister of transportation, then represented by the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers Council, NSC;

“…when we launched operation free the port access road and we cleared them. But when you keep clashing with other government agencies and nobody is saying anything and government is not talking, there is a problem.”