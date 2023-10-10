PSHAN 2023 awards to foster better health outcomes

By Praise Rowland, edited by Sola Ogundipe

The Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria has said that its 2023 PSHAN Annual Gala and Awards night would foster a whole-of-society approach to improving health outcomes in the country.

The event tagged: “Advancing Healthcare in Nigeria” is designed to establish an annual forum that brings together key stakeholders and the organised private sector to recognise significant contributions to healthcare.

Simultaneously, the organisation is actively pursuing collaborations with global healthcare entities to enhance its initiatives and broaden its impact on the healthcare sector.

The programme which will be held in Lagos will provide a forum for captains of industry, global health players, key stakeholders in the Nigerian business and health sectors, government at all levels, corporate executives, NGOs and philanthropists to advance healthcare in Nigeria, highlighting PSHAN’s successes and spotlight opportunities for collaboration.

According to the Managing Director, PSHAN: “PSHAN’s Gala and Awards night will be a magical evening of celebration, culture, and entertainment. PSHAN aims to recognise the efforts and achievements of individuals organizations and institutions, in advancing healthcare and improving health outcomes in Nigeria”