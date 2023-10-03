Prudence Foundation, Prudential Zenith partner JAN on financial literacy

By Emeka Anaeto

Prudence Foundation and Prudential Zenith, in collaboration with Junior Achievement Nigeria, JAN, is set to roll out the third edition of their partnership in promoting financial literacy among elementary school pupils in Nigeria.

Cha-Ching, a financial literacy program owned and developed by Prudence Foundation, the community investment arm of Prudential in Africa and Asia, is primarily targeted at primary 4 and 5 pupils between ages 9-11 years and focuses on teaching them money management skills and attitudes using four key financial concepts; Earn, Save, Spend and Donate. It employs a six-lesson web-based curriculum with young people using a teacher-led model. Prudence Foundation and Prudential Zenith have partnered with Junior Achievement Nigeria for the third year to train teachers, who then work with them to train young people in primary schools around the country.

The program named Cha-Ching, will run from October 4th to December 9th, 2023.

The Cha-Ching programme, now in its third edition in Nigeria, seeks to reach 10,000 young people in 14 regions with the support of 120 teachers in 100 schools this year.

Commenting on the Program, the Chief Executive Officer Prudential Zenith Life – Chuks Igumbor, said “At Prudential Zenith, we believe that knowledge of financial management should be nurtured at an early age to teach kids how to make wise life-changing financial decisions, and we hope the young students will take on the knowledge and use it as they grow into adults’’

“Poor financial decision making in adulthood often finds roots in poor access to financial literacy when young. We hope the odds improve for these 10,000 children as a result of this programme”, Chuks added.

‘We are delighted to continue the success of our partnership with Junior Achievement Nigeria to implement our Cha-Ching programme in Nigeria for the third year. We strongly believe that providing children with solid foundations and understanding around finance at an early age will better equip them to navigate a more successful financial future. It is fantastic to see this programme grow in Nigeria, and with more teachers trained, there is greater sustainability and continuation on this important and necessary topic” said Marc Fancy, Executive Director of Prudence Foundation.

Commenting on the Program, Foluso Gbadamosi, the Executive Director of Junior Achievement Nigeria said: By imparting these crucial financial skills to our young learners, we are equipping them to make informed decisions throughout their lives, steer clear of financial pitfalls, and seize opportunities for growth and wealth. It’s imperative to keep in mind that each child we empower with financial knowledge represents a step toward a more financially secure and prosperous future for all. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to our sponsors, the Prudence Foundation and Prudential Zenith Life, for their partnership in investing in young minds. I eagerly anticipate witnessing the remarkable growth and accomplishments of our young financial leaders.”