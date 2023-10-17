Protest: We’re sorry — Ikot Ekpen, Oro Paramount rulers, tell Gov Umo Eno

“I ACCEPT YOUR APOLOGIES, LET’S EMBRACE PEACE” – GOV ENO

Governor Umo Eno has promised to do everything within his power to maintain peace, equity and justice and asked the Paramount Rulers from the 31 Local Government Areas to reciprocate his gesture in their respective domains in the State.

The Governor made this known when he played host to the Paramount Rulers drawn from all the 31 local government areas to seek ways of resolving the lingering issues around the leadership of the President General of the Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers, Tuesday at the State Executive Council Chambers, Uyo.

The Governor promised to sit down with the paramount rulers to look into how the matter could be resolved but asked that the case instituted against the state government by a cross-section of the paramount rulers of Annang, Oro and Obolo extractions, be withdrawn first, so the government may not be in contempt of court.

Speaking on behalf of Oro Nation, the Paramount Ruler of Mbo, HRM Ogwong Okon Asuquo Abang apologized on behalf of the paramount rulers from Oro Nation for not attending the first meeting earlier called by the Governor to resolve the matter.

Similarly, the Paramount Ruler of Etim Ekpo, HRM Professor Amanam Udoh, also apologized to the Governor for not being present at the earlier meeting.

On his part, the Paramount Ruler of Ibesikpo Asutan Edidem Clement Ekpenyong, thanked the Governor, for calling the meeting and promised to work with his colleagues to resolve the issue.

The atmosphere at the meeting was warm and cordial and the Governor was firm yet conciliatory.