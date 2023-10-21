Private Universities, catalyst to quality education — Afe Babalola

Chief Afe Babalola(SAN)

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—The founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola has attributed the increasing quality of education in Nigeria to the establishment of more private universities in the country.

The Legal Icon stated this on Saturday at the institution’s 11th Convocation Ceremonies.

He called on the Federal Government to revisit the large number of Private Universities it has approved in the last few years and ensure conformity with the rules.

In his words, “The only solution to poor quality of education in this Country is more of nonprofit private Universities which have residential Education where all the students live on campus unlike eat obtains in Public Universities whee over 80% of the Students line off-campus.

“Students in public universities can’t be mentored in learning and character.

“The importance of this year’s convocation was re-emphasized during the Convocation lecture delivered by the erudite Chief Emeka Anyaoku, former Commonwealth secretary general.

“After identifying and dissecting the multifaceted problems facing Nigeria today, he made some suggestions that if followed, will ease Nigeria out of its present predicament.

“He spoke about a new people’s constitution which I luckily have been advocating since 2001.

“I do hope many more public-spirited Nigerians will join those of us at the crusade for a New People’s Constitution that will de-emphasize politics as the only lucrative business in town.

“There is an urgent need for a change of our mindset towards Education. The way things are in the developed world is priority on quality and functional Education which luckily has been masterminded by private universities all over the world.

“And that was the reason after my 7-year stint as the Pro chancellor of the University of Lagos, I decided to empty my bank accounts, sell all my properties in Lagos,Abuja and even in London to set up this Universities which will be a model and teach Nigerians how a University should be run.