Prime Atlantic Squash will boost players’ ranking – Falase

Tomi Falase, the Chairman Lagos State Squash Association (LSSA), on Thursday said the second edition of Prime Atlantic Squash Open, a Professional Squash Association (PSA) approved tournament, would improve players’ world ranking.

Falase said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

The PSA is the world governing body of squash saddled with the responsibility of ranking players based on their performance at PSA’s approved tournaments.

NAN reports that the second edition of the Prime Atlantic Senior and U- 19 championships is scheduled to serve-off at the Teslim Balogun Stadium from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4.

“Organising regular tournament is good for the players but making it a PSA approved championship is the icing on the cake. Prime Atlantic and the LSSA is ready to hold the second edition.

“What this will do is to improve the rankings of our players internationally; it will put them on the same pedestal to make their mark like the legendary Jahangir Khan and the Jonathan Power of this world.

“This second edition promises to be an exciting one, the players are in top form because they’ve had regular competitions of recent. So, it’s going to be the battle of the fittest,” Falase said.

NAN reports that both male and female players will play in the senior and U-19 categories. Players are expected to register for the tournament online @nigeriasquashfed.com/event.

The Tournament Director, Wasiu Sanni, said the essence of the tournament was to avail players the opportunity to be competitive.

“Training without putting what you have learnt into practice is effort in futility, and we as the custodians of these players need to observe them and know where they need improvement.

“I’m excited about what’s to come, Prime Atlantic has been great partner in progress and I hope these players make the best of this opportunity,” he said. (NAN)