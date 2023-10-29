Preview: West Ham United vs Everton – prediction, team news

West Ham boss David Moyes will recall a number of key players after making seven changes for Thursday’s Europa League defeat by Olympiakos.

Emerson Palmieri serves a one-game ban, while fellow full-back Vladimir Coufal has been nursing a muscle issue.

Everton are without Ashley Young following his red card in last weekend’s Merseyside derby.

Club captain Seamus Coleman has resumed full training for the first time since injuring his knee in May.

This game comes too soon for the Irishman, while Dele Alli and Andre Gomes are also unavailable.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham have won four of their past six top-flight games against Everton, compared to three victories in the previous 24 meetings (D7, L14).

The Hammers are vying for a third consecutive home league win against the Toffees, a feat they have not achieved since 1974.

The Merseysiders have won 12 Premier League away matches versus the Hammers, more than against any other side.

West Ham United

West Ham have lost three of their 14 most recent Premier League home games (W7, D4), with those defeats coming against Newcastle, Liverpool and Manchester City.

David Moyes’ team have scored in each of their last 11 league games, including all nine this season, and have netted in all 18 of their home matches in league and cup in 2023.

The only Premier League campaign in which they scored in each of their opening 10 matches was 2015-16.

They have made six changes to their Premier League starting line-up this season – no team has had fewer – and have named the same team in each of their previous five top-flight fixtures.

Jarrod Bowen has scored three goals in his past three games against Everton, including both strikes in the Hammers’ 2-0 win in this fixture last season.

Everton

The Merseysiders’ last five league victories have all come against teams beginning with a ‘B’. They are winless in 19 top-flight matches (D7, L12) against sides starting with other letters.

The Toffees are vying for back-to-back Premier League wins in London for the first time since May 2021, when they beat West Ham 1-0 at the London Stadium, having defeated Arsenal by the same score a month earlier.

September’s 3-1 victory at Brentford ended Everton’s winless run of 13 Premier League games in the capital.

This will be the Blues’ 1,200th Premier League match, and their 600th away from home.

They are unbeaten in all 11 Premier League games in which Abdoulaye Doucoure has scored since joining the club in 2020. He has netted six of Everton’s last 16 league goals, four more than any other player in this run.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is one shy of becoming the fourth player to net 50 Premier League goals for Everton, emulating Romelu Lukaku (68), Duncan Ferguson (60) and Tim Cahill (56).

Calvert-Lewin has scored five goals versus West Ham in all competitions, the joint-highest figure of his career.