Policemen injured as Osun communities’ clash worsen

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo,

Four policemen were reportedly injured by a mob in the ongoing communal crisis between Ilobu and Ifon-Orolu communities in Osun state.

Among the injured officers is the Divisional Police Office, DPO, Irepodun Divisional Headquarters while a patrol vehicle was set ablaze by the mob.

The communal crisis between the two neighbouring towns located in Irepodun and Orolu Local Government areas of the state was rekindled on Wednesday.

This was after reports of attacks on residents of Ifon and Erin-Osun by unknown gunmen led to the death of one person.

Residents in both communities fled their homes as some houses were razed with gunshots sound from Wednesday night through to this (Thursday) morning.

Osun Police Command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed that four policemen, including a DPO were injured and receiving treatment at a hospital in the state.

She added that a patrol vehicle was razed as the Osun Commissioner of Police, Kehinde Longe led other security operatives to the towns to enforce law and order.