Police parade man who defrauds ladies with fake marriage promises

By Chinonso Alozie

The police in Imo State yesterday paraded one Wisdom Mmaduka, a 30-year-old man, over alleged fake marriage promises to six women to defraud them.

Addressing newsmen at the police headquarters in Owerri, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Henry Okoye, said an intelligence-led investigation and data tracking analysis by detectives led to the arrest of the suspect who fraudulently obtained the sum of N1.4 million from one of his victims.

Okoye said: “In the course of the investigation, the accused revealed that his modus operandi is to go after wealthy unmarried ladies promising them marriage and in the process defraud them of their hard-earned money.

“He has a syndicate he uses as parents and in-laws that he takes these unsuspecting young ladies to in his village in Mbaise for confirmation of his intention. With this, the innocent lady will believe he has good intentions thus, he will steal her ATM cards, withdraw all the money in her account, and fade into thin air. “Amazingly, on his arrest, six ladies he has defrauded surfaced at the station and confirmed being defrauded by this same suspect of huge sums of money with the same promise of marriage.”

According to the police, one red Highlander SUV with Reg No. LLD 54AR, he allegedly stole from one of his unsuspecting victims, Rose Mgbe, of Cross River State, was recovered.

“Moreso, he has a duplex he allegedly built at Naze with the money he got from his fraud dealings. He has been arraigned in the Federal High Court, Owerri, and remanded in police custody”, the PPRO stated.