Police order full scale investigation into Rivers oil bunkering fire

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Rivers State Police Command has ordered a thorough investigation into the fire incident that claimed over 30 lives at an oil bunkering site in Ibaa Clan, Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

The State’s Police Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, in a statement in Port Harcourt yesterday, three days after the incident confirmed that 15 people died in the fire incident.

Iringe-Koko stated that police on receipt of report of the incident mobilized to the scene of the incident and supported in the evacuation of victims.

The PPRO noted that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Nwonyi Emeka, who ordered the investigation has also caused parents to take responsibility for guiding their children and wards from activities that could disrupt the quest for peaceful and sustainable development.

She said: “On Sunday, October 1, 2023, at 23:30 hours, the Rivers State Police Command received distress information about a tragic fire explosion at Ibaa community, Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“Regrettably, fifteen individuals, among them a pregnant woman, lost their lives in this devastating incident, while an additional twenty people suffered various degree of burn injuries. These casualties were as a result of an explosion at an oil pipeline owned by a major oil company, which had been illegally accessed for crude oil extraction within a forested area.

“Swift response by police patrol team from Rumuji Division promptly arrived at the scene. They documented the incident with photographs and also facilitated a dignified evacuation of the deceased for proper burial by their grieving families. Those who sustained burn injuries were swiftly transported to nearby medical facilities for essential treatment.

“The Rivers State Police Command has initiated a thorough investigation to ascertain the root cause of this pipeline vandalization with the intention of bringing the culprits to justice.”