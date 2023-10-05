Police nab three cultists in Cross River, recover firearms

By Emma Una, CALABAR

ZONE 6 Police headquartres, which covers Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Ebonyi states has arrested three cultists in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

A team of policemen from the Zone led by ACP Emeka Onyekaba intercepted the cultists during a stop-and-search operation and recovered two locally-made pistols.

The Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Nelson Okpabi, who paraded the suspects told newsmen that the suspects where apprehended when “X-Squad from the Zone on the 23rd of September, 2023, at about 1530hrs, while conducting a stop-and-search operation along Etinan Road in Akwa Ibom State, intercepted one Edet, 23, and Umoh, 25, all of 7, Peter Uboh Street, Abak Road Uyo, on a motorcycle with two locally-made pistols and live cartridges.”

He said after interrogation of the suspects who were both dressed in black shirts and trousers, they confessed to being members of a cult group known as ‘Supreme Vikings confraternity’.

“The suspects confessed that they were returning from the burial of their member, one ‘Aro Holy’, at Nsit Ubiom in Akwa Ibom State.

“They also claimed that they were given the pistols by one Samuel to take to Ekom Imam junction in Uyo.”

The Police Public Relations Officer said further investigation into the matter is ongoing before the suspects are arraigned in court.

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 6 Headquarters Calabar, AIG Jonathan Towuru, in his comment, said the Zone was carrying out the directives of the Inspector General of Police to arrest criminals and mop up firearms.

He urged people in the Zone to give credible information to the Police to enable them rid the area of criminals.