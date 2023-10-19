Police arrest thief posing as store mannequin

Polish police said Thursday they had arrested a 22-year-old man who posed as a store mannequin in order to later steal jewellery at a Warsaw shopping centre.
After entering a clothing store, the man “put on a new outfit, then stood still in the window like a mannequin in order to fool security guards and surveillance cameras,” said Robert Szumiata, a spokesman for Warsaw police.
After closing time, the man slipped out and managed to swipe jewellery from a stand at the shopping centre before being apprehended.
“We’d never seen anything like it,” Szumiata told AFP.
Charged with theft and burglary, the man faces 10 years in prison.
