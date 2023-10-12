Police arrest mother, son for burying stepbrother alive

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA—Operatives of the Kogi State Police Command have arrested a woman and her 19-year-old son for burying her stepson over the alleged theft of N10,000.

The victim was, however, lucky as Good Samaritans were able to exhume him alive.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening, at Apamisede Community, a metropolis of Lokoja.

According to an eyewitness account, the stepmother of the boy directed her eldest son to punish the boy, Friday for stealing N10,000

While executing his mother’s directive, he first beat the boy’s pulp and blue and the victim almost lost his two eyes before burying him alive.

The victim was however rescued by neighbours.

Speaking, the suspect, said he was only carrying out the instructions of his mother who asked him to punish his brother for stealing her N10,000 and tried to run away as he had always done.

According to him, though his mother had gone to the church, but had left strong instructions for him to punish his brother.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, William Aya, who confirmed the incident, said the suspect had been arrested and undergoing interrogation, saying “Yes, we are aware. The boy has been arrested and investigation is ongoing as to why and how such thing could happen.”

Aya said the suspect dug a pit and buried his younger brother alive, adding however, that “he was rescued by neighbours while the suspect has been taken into custody.”