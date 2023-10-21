Police arrest man for killing wife

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Borno State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of two suspects, 31-year-old Adamu Alhaji Ibrahim, from Dikechiri and Bukar Wadiya aged 39 from Dikechiri over the killing of a 24-year-old daughter of a member of Borno State House of Assembly representing Ngala Local government Area.

The deceased before her death was the wife of Ibrahim, the first suspect.

Recall that Vanguard had earlier reported how the deceased was strangled to death by unknown persons at Gidan Dembe in Maiduguri last Tuesday, while her remains were buried last Wednesday according to Islamic rites.

Initial reports indicated that, the incident took place at 7pm, when the husband was said to have left the compound to nearby mosque for prayers.

A statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Sani Shatambaya on Friday said: “On the 18/10/2023 at about 1800hrs one Adamu Alhaji Ibrahim, 31years of Dikechiri Bayan Gidan Dambe area of Maiduguri went to Gwange Division accompanied by one Bukar Wadiya 39 years with a Honda Vehicle Reg. No MAG 230 AP and CHASIS NO ANR742256679821 conveying the body of a woman who the said Adamu Alhaji Ibrahim claimed to be his wife and sought an emergency help from the police.

“The woman was later identified as Fatima Alhaji Bukar. The husband stated that he was a staff of UBA and came back from work at about 1700hrs and found her lying down in pool of blood.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that before the incidence, the couple had some domestic disputes over an alleged extra marital affair by the husband at their matrimonial home.

“The house where the incident happened located at Dikechiri Bayan Gidan Dambe Area, Maiduguri was secured and during search the following exhibits were recovered; one short pestle, a rope, a rug stained with blood, knife, and Honda vehicle with CHASIS NO ANR742256679821, PLATE NO MAG230AP, and a mucus stained pillow.

“There was no evidence of constructive breakage or entry into the house and only the husband has key to open the house from outside.

The husband and one Bukar Wadiya were both arrested as prime suspects. Discreet investigation is ongoing for diligent prosecution”, the statement concluded.