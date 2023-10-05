Police arrest 2 over romance scam in Abuja

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Police at Force headquarters said on Wednesday night that its operatives of the National Cybercrime Centre have arrested two notorious suspects involved in Romance Scams, Identity theft and Criminal Conspiracy perpetrated through cyberspace

Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi said their arrest followed a matching order by the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun to bequeath to Nigerians, a safer cyberspace

“These suspects, namely Jerry Okoye and Ifeanyi Nwosu, both residents of Panasonic Estate in Idu, Abuja, have confessed to their participation in computer-related frauds associated with romance scams and identity theft.

Adejobi said, “Substantial evidence from their electronic devices has shed light on their criminal activities.

“Jerry Okoye, a former student of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), claimed to have been in the music industry since 2016 and operates a public relations company.

“However, he confessed to engaging in fraudulent activities dating back to 2014, primarily through Facebook.

“The investigation also uncovered compelling evidence, linking him to fraud and romance scams, extending up to the present day.

“Similarly, Ifeanyi Nwosu, a close associate of Jerry Okoye, who was arrested along with the first suspect, claimed that his visit to the residence was for music recording purposes.

“However, he admitted to having a unique connection with a 69-year-old white woman known as Winnie, whom he identifies as both a fan and a friend.

“This connection goes beyond casual friendship as evidence indicating a series of cash exchanges between Ifeanyi Nwosu and the elderly woman have come to light.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains unwavering in our commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our citizens by relentlessly cracking down on criminal activities such as identity theft, romance scams, sextortion, and other cyber-related crimes.

“We urge members of the public to remain vigilant and cautious when interacting with individuals online, especially those they have not met in person.

“We call upon all Nigerians and residents to actively collaborate with the Force in securing our cyber-space and protecting our communities from these menaces.

While noting that efforts are in top gear to apprehend others who are on Police radar, the Force PRO said, “Safeguarding Nigeria is a collective responsibility that must not be trivialized.