Plateau Peace: OpSH warns communities against harbouring criminals

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

The General Officer Commanding, GOC, 3 Division, Nigerian Army and Commander, Operation Safe Haven, OpSH Jos, Plateau State, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar has appealed to citizens of Plateau State to embrace peace, as achieving lasting peace in the State needs the collaboration of every stakeholder.

The GOC also warned communities harbouring criminals to desist as anyone caught in the act would be dealt with decisively.

He spoke on Tuesday at the Maxwell Khobe Cantonment, Rukuba while inaugurating the OpSH additional committee members to implement the recommendation of the 36-man joint committee report on achieving lasting peace in Barkin Ladi, Bassa, Jos North, Jos South, Mangu and Riyom local government areas of Plateau.

He called on the committee members which cut across the different segments of society to be sincere, work with utmost dedication and be transparent in the discharge of their duties.

The GOC further tasked them to “develop and implement a comprehensive action plan that addresses the root causes of conflicts, promotes reconciliation and fosters social cohesion among the affected communities.”

He added, “I urge you to discharge your responsibility with utmost dedication, impartiality and transparency. You have been entrusted with the critical task and the success of your efforts will determine the degree of peace in these seven local government areas. Engage dialogue, mediation and support of community members. They should cooperate with the committee.

“We have developed a non-kinetic approach to tackle the problems. Remember how you used to live together in the past and these hostilities have been on for over 20 years. Collaborate with the State government and other security agencies… We will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that Plateau regains its glory as the home of peace and tourism.

“Sustainable peace can only be attained through collective efforts that involve all stakeholders, the community members themselves, everyone should give peace a chance. I am sending a strong warning to crisis merchants and those that allow their communities to be used as hideouts by criminals that Operation Safe Haven will deal decisively with anyone found harbouring criminals irrespective of position and status in society.”

Also, the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Samuel Jatau reminded the committee members that their job is not to engage in a blame game but to “work together for peace,” and stressed, “We have coexisted together for a long time, we need to find solutions that will be beneficial to all. Government is out to give a level playing ground to all so that peace and development can thrive.”

The Transition Committee Chairman of Mangu local government area, Markus Artu who spoke on behalf of his colleagues and the Mishkaham Mwaghavul, Da John Hirse who spoke on behalf of the traditional rulers committed to continue to work with people with all shades of opinions for peace.

Da Hirse noted, “To work for peace, you must have peace in your mind and wish other people well. With this committee, we will leave a legacy of peace in the State. Any committee report without implementation is a waste of time and effort, we commend the effort to implement the report and as traditional rulers, we are committed to seeing peace in our domain…”