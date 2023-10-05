Pipeline oil surveillance: FG urged to renew Tantita’s job

By Jimitota Onoyume

Federal government has been urged to renew the pipeline surveillance contract awarded to Tantita security services Nigeria limited, a firm belonging to ex militant leader, Chief Government Ekpumupolo aka Tompolo.

An opinion leader in the Niger Delta, Mr Mathew Itsekure made the appeal in Warri in a phone chat with the Vanguard newspaper.

He recalled that when the contract was awarded to Tantita, the private security firm in collaboration with mainstream security bodies in the country created the right atmosphere for rise in crude oil production daily in the Niger Delta region.

Continuing , he said the federal government should ignore those kicking against renewal of the contract , stressing that the government should not toy with the nation’s oil facilities.

“Tantita has delivered the first time it was awarded the job so there should be no need changing a winning team.

“Government should not toy with its most expensive asset. We trust that government has a listening ear and will act in line with this advice.

“The successes recorded by Tantita on the pipeline security job leaves no one in doubt that they have capacity to do the job.

“Government should ignore opposers, and detractors hiding under any name to kick against renewal of the job for Tantita security because some could be the big names behind illegal bunkering activities .”